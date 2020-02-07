Michael Bloomberg: Three reasons why he could win the Democratic President nomination

Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg visits the Dollarhide Community Center for a campaign event on February 3, 2020 in Compton, California. (Andrew Cullen / Reuters)

There are three important reasons why this is not impossible.

Could Mike Bloomberg win the Democratic Party presidential nomination? I’ve mocked the possibility in the past for a reason: Bloomberg has positions that are loathsome for progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he embodies Wall Street Lucre like a walking Monopoly Man , He also waited far too late to take part in the race and cheerfully skipped the early conditions.

Nate Silver’s forecasting model at FiveThirtyEight gives Bloomberg less than a 1 percent lead over the nomination. However, the betting markets do not match: when Joe Biden’s degree of failure in Iowa became apparent, the prospects for Bloomberg rose. At PredictIt.org, for example, Bernie Sanders is the big favorite who pays a dollar for 43 cents. Bloomberg occupies a strong second place with 23 cents. Biden is fourth with a pitiful 14 cents. Bettors seem to imagine the scenario of Ramesh Ponnuru: Should Biden collapse and Sanders prepare a clear path to victory, those Democrats who do not dream of suicide in November will be on the lookout for a moderate opposite pole. Bloomberg appears to be a more plausible candidate for this role than Pete Buttigieg, with his seriousness and short resume. The former mayor of New York City would finance himself.

There are three important reasons why Bloomberg could hold a rally at the last minute and seriously apply for the nomination.

First, in the Ponnuru scenario, the Democrats could use any trick in the book or even rewrite the book to stop Sanders. Step forward, super delegates! Hello, change of debate rules! The downside risk is a repeat of the chaos of the 1968 Chicago Convention, this time in Milwaukee. But it’s not that even Bernie Bros’ Bolshiest will stay home on November 3rd if they choose between a capitalist Democrat and Donald Trump, and the party knows it.

Second, given Biden’s ongoing struggles and Elizabeth Warren’s rapid decline, the race could quickly be limited to a Sanders Bloomberg competition if Buttigieg’s momentum stalls. Some of Warren’s fans among technocrats and the highly educated will even go to Bloomberg because he is the kind of managerial mandarin they feel connected to. (Warren’s anti-capitalist rhetoric is considered performative by a significant percentage of her followers.)

Three: money. How rich Bloomberg is is absurd. Because of the way his wealth is generated by subscriptions to his financial terminals of the same name, it comes in faster than he can spend it. He could spend $ 5 billion on this race and get richer than he was when he participated. Last year Forbes estimated its net worth at $ 55.5 billion. This year it is $ 61.7 billion. For comparison: Saturation advertising for a blockbuster film that everyone wants to see runs a studio for about $ 50 million. Nobody knows what Bloomberg’s advertising spend might look like for a single idea, as it’s never been done before. And that doesn’t apply to all other ways that money can be useful in a political campaign. When other candidates drop out of the race, Bloomberg can buy out organizers, pollsters, advertisers, and anyone else looking for a job in politics. He can borrow them at the Four Seasons, borrow Cadillac Escalades, and feed them with so much Lobster Thermidor that Lego Batman gets jealous. He can also buy out activists and agitators. Last week, he apparently bought a ticket to the Super Bowl for the Houston area woman, an anti-weapons activist who also starred in the $ 11 million gun control ad that he ran during the game. Bloomberg has so far avoided using his fortune to tear down other Democrats, but attacks are the most effective political advertisement. If it is against Sanders, a declared enemy of capitalism, will he continue to avoid becoming negative? And how well would Sanders hold up against $ 100 million in attack reports?

Even leaving these factors aside, one has to argue that Sanders is so extreme that its potential support must have a low ceiling even within the Democratic Party. Despite the overwhelming impact of Extremely Online’s progressive base, there are many Democrats to the right: after the halfway point of 2018, when the party regained control of the house, conservatives and moderates accounted for 52 percent of its members.

On the other hand, Bernie Bros (and maybe Joe Biden, too) can be comforted by knowing that they can pull out the Democratic Party’s favorite weapon at any time and beat Bloomberg over the head with it. As the mayor of New York City, Bloomberg vocally defended a police stop-and-frisk policy that disproportionately hit black New Yorkers, claiming in many cases that they were profiled and harassed. Bloomberg was not only insensitive to criticism, he said that those who opposed his policies were idiots. “Incidentally, I think we are disproportionately stopping white and minorities too little,” said Bloomberg in 2013. “It is exactly the opposite of what they say.” I don’t know where they went to school, but they never did a math or logic course. “Bloomberg defended politics last year, although crime continued to drop after the interruption. And frisk policies have been virtually eliminated. A single strong ad in which a black New Yorker remembers the humiliation of being stopped and searched for no good reason could be worth over a billion dollars in Bloomberg’s spending.