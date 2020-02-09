Michael Bloomberg rejects the speech about a presidential election

Advertisement

Former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg made it cool when people urged him to run for president at the annual gala at Hudson River Park, the place where he was honored on Thursday evening.

“He dismissed the whisper in a presidential meeting room and gave his signature a wry smile when a desk contained indicators that said” Bloomberg 2020 “,” one visitor informed website six. Bloomberg was sitting with his colleague Lucy Liu and her co-star Aidan Quinn.

Liu impressed the group with their speech about their humble beginnings in Queens. “It was great. She spoke of not getting up with much money. As children, they could play handball on the wall of their good friend’s store. She was grateful for the park, her energetic son has unimaginable, safe places to play, ”a visitor informed us.



Sandra Bernhard moderated the event and David Chang was also honored.