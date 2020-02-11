Advertisement

Michael Bloomberg speaks during a press conference in New York City Hall on September 18, 2013. (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Recent audio from a speech by Mike Bloomberg about his law enforcement strategy as New York Mayor shows that he supports the controversial “stop-and-frisk” program, which he has since rejected because of its impact on minority communities. was only continued in 2015.

In an audio recording of his 2015 speech at the Aspen Institute, received by Fox News, Bloomberg can say that stopping murders by confiscating young people’s weapons from minorities may be “controversial”.

“You can just take the description, Xerox, and distribute it to all the cops. They are men, minorities, 15 to 25. It’s like that in New York, it’s like that in practically every city in America, ”said Bloomberg.

President Trump replied to the message by retweeting an audio clip and claiming, “BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!” – just to quickly delete it.

Bloomberg is known for his “Stop and Frisk” policy, which the NYPD pursued during his time as mayor. In November Bloomberg apologized for the “overzealous” policy and said, “Nobody asked me until I started running for president.”

The president has been a firm supporter of Stop and Frisk in the past.

Stopping and browsing works. Instead of criticizing @ NY_POLICE boss Ray Kelly, the New Yorkers should thank him for bringing NY to safety.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2013

However, in his 2015 speech, the former mayor argued that a strong police presence in minority neighborhoods was needed to curb violent crime and suggested that a higher number of minority arrests for minor crimes such as marijuana possession was an acceptable consequence of this effective strategy ,

“So one of the unintended consequences is that people say,” Oh my god, you’re arresting children for marijuana who are all minorities. “Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we send all of the police to the neighborhood of minorities,” says the 2015 Bloomberg recording. “Yes, that’s right. Why are we doing this? Because here is the whole crime. And when you take the guns out of the children’s hands, throw them against the wall and search them … And then they start … “Oh, I don’t want to get caught.” So don’t bring the gun. They still have a gun, but they leave it at home. “

A new national poll conducted by Quinnipiac University and published on Monday found Bloomberg had 14 points for African Americans within a month, while former Vice President Joe Biden fell over 20 points after a poor performance in Iowa.