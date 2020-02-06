Miami tries to land Iguodala and Gallinari

Advertisement

MAKING HEAT MOVING: On Wednesday, Miami Heat was by far the most active team on the retail market, initially agreeing to purchase Memphis’ Andre Iguodala in exchange for a package with Justise Winslow before setting off to take Danilo Gallinari off thunder. Reports indicate that Miami is targeting a three-team trade that will bring Gallo and Iggy in one transaction. You can try to enforce this by removing the lottery guards on your first choice of 2023 that Thunder already owns. This would allow them to include their first choice in the trade talks in 2025.

It’s clear that the Thunder think long-term here, considering that Jimmy Butler, Miami’s best player, will be 35 once in 2025. Until then, no one knows how strong the heat will be. Of course, Pat Riley never lacks self-confidence, so he’s probably not worried that Miami will fall away soon. In addition, despite the $ 30 million two-year extension Miami gave him (with no guarantee for the second year), Iguodala will not fit into the 2021 cap area of ​​the Heat if they are expected to have a maximum cap space. Neither would acquire Gallinari, who is currently in the last year of his contract. This is important because 2021 is the year when people like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Oladipo and Kawhi Leonard make a free choice, and Miami plans to get the third big piece alongside Butler and aspiring star Bam Adebayo.

All in all, this meant that the Heat could significantly improve its squad in the short term, likely dropping a poor salary in the form of James Johnson and Dion Waiters without affecting their long-term goals. If Riley and Co did it, it would be a perfect maneuver.

BROOKS EXTENDED: Immediately after the Iggy deal was announced, the grizzlies signed the up-and-coming Swingman Dillon Brooks for a contract extension. The young core of the grizzlies is currently one of the most exciting in the NBA.

🤓 Brooks was originally designed by Houston and then immediately traded to Memphis. It has been one of eight deals between the Grizzlies and Rockets since 2000, making it the most common trading partnership in the NBA this century. More about this here.

KING BOGDAN: The Kings swapped DeWayne Dedmon for Jabari Parker and Alex Len in Atlanta to make it easier for the team to sign up to free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. It’s Sacramento, so the plan could still go sideways.

The Serbian Guard took seventh place in our free agent ranking for 2020.

SIXERS GET BENCH HELP: Philly, who had been injured all season for deep and outdoor shots, acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson from Golden State. The move didn’t go well with Warriors players.

By the way, it’s not always sunny in Philadelphia. “There is a lot going on in our locker room and we will keep it internally,” Al Horford told the media yesterday

HAPPY PISTON: Piston guard Derrick Rose is enjoying his time in Detroit and does not want to be traded. Rose has an average of 18.5 ppg and 5.8 apg with its best efficiencies since 2012. You didn’t see it coming, admit it.

THE WORD ABOUT DRUMMOND: Rose’s teammate Andre Drummond has been mentioned in trade rumors like no other player in recent months. We spoke to a number of NBA executives to find out what their trade value was.

LA BATTLE: Lakers and Clippers vie for the services of Knicks forward Marcus Morris, who is really a plug-and-play trading candidate.

BACK TO THE BIG APPLE? The Knicks are one of the teams that are hard hit by D’Angelo Russell, who was selected for the all-star game in Brooklyn last year and is likely to have an even better season with Golden State.

BESTSELLER: Children’s books created by Kobe Bryan’s content company are just flying off the shelves.

KD OPENS: Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson have the best guests on their podcast. Durant was the last and talked about his relationship with his former Warrior teammates and the media, among other things.

MEANING IN DALLAS: A halftime show with cats doing things. That’s all.

