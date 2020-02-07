Advertisement

The Mexicans no longer have to worry about where to park a Boeing Dreamliner if the government raffles the luxury presidential jet: the Air Force will keep it.

In fact, no one will win the actual $ 130 million Boeing 787 in the lottery drawing that will take place in the coming months.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said last month that he was considering raffling off the jet by selling 6 million raffle tickets for $ 25 apiece, but the plan has been largely denigrated on social media.

On Friday, he said the contest would actually award a total of $ 100 million in prize money, which, according to the lottery ticket, was “equal to the value of the President’s jet.”

One hundred winners share the same stake in the $ 100 million pot.

“We didn’t want to award a price that would be a problem,” said López Obrador. “You know, the memes – ‘Where would I park them?'”

The government still hopes to sell about 6 million tickets, which would bring in about $ 150 million. The rest of the money is used to keep the plane in flight while López Obrador tries to sell or rent it. All net proceeds would be used to purchase medical equipment.

Even before he took office last year, the Mexican head of state made the sale of the luxurious presidential jet the centerpiece of his austerity program. López Obrador flies tourist class on commercial flights and considers the jet his predecessor bought for over $ 200 million to be wasteful.

But the plane was unable to find a buyer after a year of sales on a U.S. runway, where maintenance costs were around $ 1.5 million.

The jet is expensive to operate and is designed to carry only 80 people. The presidential suite has a bedroom and a private bathroom. Experts say it would be too expensive to rebuild a commercial aircraft that normally carries up to 300 passengers.

Earlier, López Obrador had proposed exchanging the aircraft for US medical equipment or selling it in shares to a group of business people for executive incentive programs. He also offered to rent it by the hour, hoping to repay the rest of the outstanding loans on the plane.