Mexico deports 2,300 Hondurans from '2020 Caravan'

Published 16:09 PM, January 28, 2020

Updated 4:13 PM, January 28, 2020

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Mexican migration authorities said they have deported 2,300 Hondurans who illegally crossed from Guatemala with a caravan on their way to the United States.

The “assisted return” of Central Americans took place between January 18 and Monday, according to the Interior Ministry and the National Migration Institute.

A total of 1,064 Honduran migrants were deported on National Guard and charter aircraft, they said in a statement.

Another 1,239 were repatriated by country from the southern states of Chiapas and Tabasco, the institute said.

The Central Americans entered Mexico from Guatemala last week with the so-called “2020 Caravan” with the intention of going to the United States.

Mexican authorities said the deportations were carried out “in accordance with migration law and with full respect for human rights.”

Members of the National Guard used tear gas last Thursday when they arrested around 800 members of the caravan along the southern border with Guatemala, causing panic among migrants who included women and children.

In recent years, thousands of Central Americans have crossed Mexico to the United States in caravans, fleeing chronic poverty and brutal gang violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Mexico is under pressure to prevent migrants from crossing the northern border of US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose high tariffs last year if the country were to stop doing a wave of undocumented Central Americans.

In response, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador deployed around 26,000 troops. – Rappler.com

