METAL 'Encore' is announced this week

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019

Photo credit: Scott Snyder

After almost two years of joking, Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo Dark Nights: Metal “Encore” is expected to be announced on Wednesday. That is, according to Snyder, who tweets the news – and comments on the years of teasing.

Big announcement from brother @GregCapullo and me next Wednesday for our next DC project ???? #worstkeptsecret

– Scott Snyder (@ Ssnyder1835) February 10, 2020

“Good, Last knight is pretty self-contained, but I would say we have another big project for DCU, “Snyder told Newsarama in October.” It is in continuity. I still can’t say what it is. But it is definitely in the spirit of metal and the stuff that happened to Batman Who Laughs and all that. I always think they will say no when I stop. You will say, “This is not a DCU.” But they just roll along. “

