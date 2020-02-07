Advertisement

The father of the murdered student Meredith Kercher died in South London after an alleged incident, the police said.

Scotland Yard confirmed on Friday that 77-year-old John Kercher had died six days earlier and suffered a number of injuries on January 13. The police appeal to witnesses to the incident.

“We are currently treating this man’s death as unsettled and our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time,” said DS Steve Andrews.

“Despite thorough investigations, including talking to witnesses and considering possible video surveillance options, we have still not been able to determine how the man got his injuries, which included a broken arm and a broken leg.

“We are open to the circumstances of his death, including whether he was involved in a collision.”

The police asked anyone who was on Croydon’s Windmill Road at 7:30 a.m. to contact him.

Kercher was a newspaper journalist for 40 years and wrote for many publications, including the Guardian. He also wrote yearbooks for children and published magazines.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter. He and Kercher’s mother Arline broke up over 20 years ago.

A spokesman for the Kercher family was quoted as saying: “We loved him very much and he will be missed very painfully.”

The police said that a special post-mortem would be planned in due course.

Kercher’s daughter Meredith was murdered in 2007 in Perugia, Italy, where she studied as part of the Erasmus program. Her body was found in the house she shared with Amanda Knox, who was convicted twice and acquitted twice of her murder. She had been sexually assaulted, stabbed, and cut in the throat.

Knox spent four years in prison with her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito. Rudy Guede, an Ivorian man, was also convicted of murdering Meredith Kercher and is serving a prison sentence.

After their initial convictions, Knox and Sollecito were acquitted in 2011. They were then convicted again in 2014 by an appeals court in Florence, which ruled that the multiple injuries to Kercher’s body proved that Guede could not have acted alone. Italy’s supreme court overturned the decision in 2015, however, because the investigation that led to the convictions had “stunning shortcomings”.