Mercedes Martinez does not play games in WWE NXT

Mercedes Martinez has been working in India for almost 20 years and has finally arrived at the WWE. It does not take advantage of this opportunity.

Martinez defeated Kacy Catanzaro on WWE NXT this week, but she’s not done yet. She had the opportunity to speak to WWE after her big match and had a lot to say in a short promo that talked about her aggressiveness.

“Flipped the switch? Aggressive? Don’t you know who i am What I am about is aggressive. Kacy, I’m giving her props, but the thing is that she came here because she was on a game show. I’ve broken my butt to get to this platform for 19 years, honey. This is not a game for me. That is my life. Aggressiveness? You haven’t seen any aggressiveness yet. This is my NXT now, baby. “

She went quickly afterwards. We can only imagine what WWE NXT has planned for someone like Mercedes Martinez. She has definitely got off to a great start.

