MEPs fatally kill man armed with machetes they claim was attacked 3

Authorities in central California shot and killed a 26-year-old man who they said attacked three people – including his brother – with a machete on Tuesday.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, MPs who responded to block 11900 in 1st Place near Hanford just before 8 a.m. confronted a man who they believed was armed with a knife.

The man, later identified as Dominque Antwon Anderson, refused to drop the weapon, the MPs said, and stepped on them.

An MP shot Anderson, who fell to the ground. But authorities say he got up, armed himself with a machete, and loaded the MPs with the weapon raised above his head – at that time, several more shots were fired. learned.

The medical staff treated Anderson, but he died at the scene, said the sheriff’s office.

Authorities believe the deadly encounter began when Anderson confronted two people who were sleeping in a nearby vehicle and accused them of “taking his narcotics and headphones”.

Anderson then went to a nearby motorhome, forcefully opened his door, and attacked his brother with a machete, authorities said. Anderson’s brother managed to snatch the machete, but Anderson then stabbed him several times with a folding knife.

Anderson’s brother called 911 after the attack.

The three stab victims were taken to Visalia hospital. Lt. Mark Bevens told the Fresno Bee that the injuries to one victim were “terrible, terrible injuries”, although the three were listed in stable condition as of Tuesday evening, officials said.