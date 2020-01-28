Men wear pink suits on the Grammy 2020

Advertisement

Everything came on roses on the red carpet of the Grammy, because a couple of celebrities turned up in pink suits. We encourage Lil Nas X, Tyler the Creator, Shawn Mendes and Common to coordinate on a FaceTime conference call for the Grammy, and now we are eternally grateful to them. Ranging from dominatrix cowboys to high school dance chic, they gave us a wide range of Valentine’s Day outfit inspiration we hope more men will embrace.

See below how each celebrity interpreted the color du jour.

Lil Nas X in Versace



Crayola color: Tickle Me Kink

“Save a horse, ride a cowboy” has never been more appropriate than when Lil Nas X decided to go west for BDSM for the Grammy. His hot pink Versace outfit, which includes a leather armor and a fishnet top, gives us a kind of way.

Tyler the Creator in Golf le Fleur



Crayola color: Call my piccolo

We love a campy show show look and Tyler de Schepper has taken the cake this season. He dressed as a bellboy reminiscent of The Grand Budapest Hotel, complete with a neatly packed suitcase. Maybe he makes it just like Ariana Grande and gets a surprise outfit in the middle of the show.

Shawn Mendes in Louis Vuitton



Crayola color: My first high school dance

Shawn Mendes has a preference for well-fitting suits, and tonight was another good example of his brave style. Of course, it looks like his mother got him dressed to serve punch in the community center, but have you noticed his Bvlgari jewelry? His necklace and pocket watch chain are so precious, we doubt that he will let Camila borrow it.

Common



Crayola color: Pinot noir

Of all the boys tonight, Common played the safest in a burgundy suit with a matching shirt. But to say that he looks like a good wine is an understatement. I would call him a very expensive glass of cab sauv, but that would require sommelier knowledge that my brains with two claws cannot bear.

Justine Carreon

