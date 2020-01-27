Memory of the man, the myth, the legend Kobe Bryant

Advertisement

The world is now in shock after the death of Kobe Bryant, who died with his daughter, Giannaand seven other passengers in a helicopter crash. While we all mourn and process this devastating news, many people share their favorite Kobe stories. I grew up idolizing Bryant, I will always cherish the handful of interactions I had with him.

When I was 17 years old, I had the opportunity to interview Bryant in Orlando during an after-school All-Stars charity event (after emailing his publicist more often than I can proudly admit). He accepted a key to the city of Orlando and spoke to hundreds of children about the importance of academic success and the pursuit of their dreams. I had only seen Bryant on television once, so the thought of meeting him one-on-one and talking to him was incredibly nervous.

When Bryant arrived, however, he was exceptionally friendly and courteous. He gave thoughtful answers and was so nice, even though I was just a teenager and there were a million more important things he could have done with his time. The person who said “never meet your heroes” clearly didn’t mention Kobe. It was nice to see how this killer on the field also communicated with young children. They went crazy when he came out of the Amway Arena tunnel and after making some jokes with him, he spoke about the importance of education and the pursuit of your dreams. The children were fascinated and hung by every word. After the event, he told me that he felt blessed in a position where he could have such a big impact on youth.

Advertisement

It is no exaggeration to say that Kobe is the reason I fell in love with basketball (as is the case with many in my generation). We bought his shoes, we wore his sweater and had posters from him that covered our walls. Kobe was the player we pretended, whether we were playing pickup with friends or throwing objects through the room in a garbage can. As a sports writer you are supposed to be objective and play cool around athletes. Usually that is not difficult; after all, players are just people. But Bryant always seemed like a life-size figure.

Kobe randomly followed me on Twitter in April 2018. It was one of those moments when 12-year-old would drive me crazy. After DMing back and forth, Kobe agreed to accompany me as a guest on The HoopsHype Podcast. We talked for 30 minutes about his playing days, life after basketball, off-court efforts and much more. Again, he was so friendly. He offered tremendous insight and told hilarious stories. It gave me the opportunity to thank Bryant for being so kind to me when I was a star truck teenager, and I am so grateful that I could talk to my childhood hero one last time.

Kobe inspired countless people to take a basketball, including many of the current NBA players. Even if you are not a Kobe fan, it is quite possible that Bryant is the favorite player of your favorite player.

During Kobe’s match days I gladly asked rookies about their first match-up against Bryant. They often talked about how intimidating he was and how he could not be stopped just as they had imagined. For many players, sharing the course with Kobe was their welcome-at-the-NBA moment and something they will never forget. Many players would talk about how he could beat you in so many different ways. “His counter-movements have counter-movements,” Courtney Lee ever told me. That is because he spent countless hours in the gym to perfect his craft. Kobe’s insane work ethic, tenacity, and desire to be great are a big part of his legacy.

There are many stories about Kobe’s work ethic and how he was always looking for ways to improve. To get a head start on the field, he did things like studying Bruce Lee’s style of martial arts (Jeet Kune Do), take tap dance lessons, learn how sharks hunt prey and adjust their leadership style based on how composer John Williams conducted his orchestra. His unconventional methods clearly worked, as he won five championships, scored the fourth most points in NBA history, and strengthened himself as one of the greatest sports of all time. Bryant’s relentless approach also led to incredible success, away from basketball, the launch of Granity Studios and winning an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short film “Best Basketball.”

Kobe has perhaps the largest, most passionate fan base of all players in NBA history. There is no doubt that he has had a major impact on millions of people – as was demonstrated by the massive devastation when this complicated news broke out. After a tragedy of this magnitude, it is difficult to find silver liners. That said, I am happy that Kobe was overloaded with love and admiration during his retirement tour in 2016. Sometimes we don’t celebrate our legends until they are gone; fortunately that was not the case with Kobe. That didn’t make it easier yesterday – or today, by the way – but at least Kobe knew how much he was loved and how many people he had affected. Above all, his daughters, who were the center of his universe.

Yet this does not feel real. I can’t believe I write these words and talk about Kobe in the past tense. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Vanessaand his daughters, Natalia, Bianka and three-quarter pants. I cannot imagine what they are going through right now, grieving the sudden loss of two family members. The death of Kobe was hard enough to bear, but hearing that two 13-year-olds (Gianna and one of her teammates) were on board makes this story all the more heartbreaking.

Rest in Peace to one of the greatest greats of the NBA and a great father, Kobe Bryant.

Rest in peace with an incredible young woman who has been taken away from us too quickly, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

Rest in peace to the seven others who died (including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli), whose lives are just as important and whose families are just as devastated today.

Let this be a reminder to cherish our loved ones and never take life for granted.

. (TagsToTranslate) basketball

Advertisement