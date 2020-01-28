Memory of Kobe Bryant with former Lakers team-mate Mo Evans

Advertisement

Looking back on Kobe Bryant’s extraordinary life and legendary career, Alex Kennedy is accompanied by his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Mo Evans. Evans and Bryant were teammates for a year and a half, with Evans monitoring Bryant in every training. Evans discusses their time together on the Lakers, lessons he learned from Kobe, the impact that Kobe had on millions of people, his shock about this tragedy, the growth of Kobe as a person and much more. Time stamps are below.

1:15: Evans shares how he heard about Kobe’s death. Ironically, he just ended a business phone call with a film company that Evans had asked them to get in touch with Bryant about producing an upcoming project.

Advertisement

2:45: Evans shares his favorite memories of Kobe from their stint together at the Lakers and tells what it was like to play with the legend.

6:38: There are many legendary stories about Kobe’s practices. Evans talks about the person who guarded Kobe in every practice, and how it was an honor for him and allowed him to learn so much.

8:05: Evans tells how hard it was to beat Kobe and how he could always improve his game against other stars.

10:00 am: Kobe has clearly influenced the lives of millions of people. Evans talks about why he resonated with so many people, including many he had never met.

11:50: Evans tells what it was like to travel with Kobe as if he were with a rock star and that sometimes he had no choice but to isolate himself from the world.

13:50: As Kobe grew older, he seemed to let more people in, to trust his teammates, and to become more interested in various off-court efforts. He also became a father and his girls became the center of his universe. Evans talks about how Kobe has evolved over the years as a person and how his post-NBA success offers a blueprint for young players.

18:30: How does Evans want Kobe to be remembered?

21:00: Evans shares lessons he has learned from Kobe on and off the field.

22:20: What are some misconceptions about Kobe or things that would surprise most fans?

28:00: Like Kobe, Evans is a 41-year-old father and he discusses how that has affected him as processes tragedy.

30:50: Evans tells about Kobe’s legacy and how he will continue to influence the world in the coming years, even though he is no longer with us.

. [TagsToTranslate] basketball

Advertisement