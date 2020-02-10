Advertisement

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – The procession and memorial service were announced for West Metro Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic Dan Moran, who died of occupational cancer last week.

West Metro announced on Monday that the memorial service would be held at 1:00 p.m. on February 17. at Red Rocks Church: 7100 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada.

The monument is open to the public.

The public can also see the procession before the service.

It begins at 11:00 a.m. at West Metro Station 13 at 12613 Indore Pl. In Jefferson County.

The procession will take the following route from the fire station 13:

Westbound West Ken Caryl Avenue to C-470

C-470 to Interstate 70

Head east on I-70 to the Ward Road / West 44th Avenue exit

West to Ward

Northbound Ward to West 72nd Avenue – The Golden and Arvada fire departments in Ward and 54th issue a bow flag

72. Head east to the church – A flag is shown at the church entrance

The motorcade is expected to arrive at 11:45 a.m.

“Citizens, government agencies and staff are welcome to show their respect along the procession route,” West Metro said in a written statement.

Moran worked for West Metro for 18 years. He retired in 2018 due to cancer-related complications.

