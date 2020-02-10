Members of House of Lords receive inflation busting tax-free pay increases

Advertisement

Members of the House of Lords see their daily wage increase rise in April. They receive an “allowance” for expenses instead of a salary as an employee, they do not have to pay taxes or national insurance for it.

It means that if they attend 150 sitting days of the year, they can deposit nearly £ 50,000 tax-free, causing many people in the country to be dumbfounded while struggling to balance their family income.

Peers voted to link their allowances to MPs’ pay and MPs will receive an increase of £ 2,000 in April, bringing their salary to nearly £ 82,000.

Former Commons speaker John Bercow has claimed that there is a “conspiracy” to prevent him from getting a seat in the House of Lords.

Mr Bercow said it was “very clear” that there was an organized campaign to prevent him from receiving a peerage.

Labor nominated the former Tory MP for a peerage after his party refused to do so, breaking the convention that speakers would be raised to the lower house as soon as they retire.

A number of prominent Brexiteers have accused Bercow of having a pro-Remain agenda when he was a Speaker.

Under pressure whether his chances of a peerage had disappeared, Bercow told the BBC: “I didn’t say that. You asked me if there was a joint campaign, if there was a conspiracy, if there was an organized effort, and I said it it is very clear that it is. “

