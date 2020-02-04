Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

The “cycle of life,” as the Lion King taught us, implies that when a supergirl actor returns, you should go. Or something about that impact.

After informing that Jeremy Jordan is expected to return as Winn in the second half of season five, EW.com reports that authentic Solid member Mehcad Brooks is expected to leave the CW collection in the fall.

Brooks, who performs James Olsen, is reportedly planning to “focus on feature films and develop a cable collection in which he stars” and to write a guide.

Advertisement

“We love Mehcad and we are unhappy that he will abolish the gift as a joint collection”, show runners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller EW announced. “[W] We look forward to seeing James return to Nationwide Metropolis sooner or later to his sister [Kelly, played by Azie Tesfai] and his great colleagues.”

Brooks’ previous TV title embodies Crucial Roughness, True Blood, The Sport and Determined Housewives.

The fifth season of Supergirl opens on Sunday October 6th at 9/8 and is now the lead actress of Batwoman.