Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a double date

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not taken it easy since they announced that they will step down from royal life and give up their HRH titles. However, last Thursday the two were in Miami, speaking at a JP Morgan event. The event took place at 1 hotel in Miami South Beach, and apparently also Meghan and Harry’s double date with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

Page 6 reported that the foursome dined in the hotel’s Habitat restaurant.

“Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex and chatted with them for dinner for some time,” said the source. “J. Lo was overheard when he invited the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex in Miami to spend time with them and their children.”

Side Six also says that Meghan and Harry are said to have stayed with Serena Williams, Meghan’s good friend, in Palm Beach.

Williams, who attended the royal wedding in May 2018 and threw Meghan her baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie, spoke of her close friendship with Meghan. At the Australian Open in January, she closed reporters who tried to ask her about Meghan and the Royal Exit News.

“Your good friend Meghan Markle, who has participated in your last two slams, and Harry have adopted an attitude that many people consider to be extraordinary and historical,” said the reporter before asking, “What do you think about it? you talked? “

“Yes, I have absolutely no comments about it,” she said. “But, good try. You tried. You did well,” she said.

No one has tried to ask J. Lo and A-Rod about their royal double date yet, but their answer is likely to be similar to Williams’.

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is a New York-based freelance writer who writes on politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and every woman the Queen has ever made a lady.