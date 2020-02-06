Meghan Markle is pretty in purple at the One Young World Summit

Advertisement

Meghan Markle bought her personal closet again for her latest royal look and chose a method she previously wore while pregnant with child Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Birkenhead in January 2019 Getty Pictures

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit in the Royal Albert Corridor in London on Tuesday, where she shone in a purple Aritzia Babaton “Maxwell” costume that was originally for US $ 138. Dollar available was only reduced to $ 49.99 before she was advertised. (The same short-sleeved type in the same shade is available for $ 59.99.)

Advertisement

Markle made her purple midi sheath debut again in January when she was six months pregnant and covered it with an equally daring pink Sentaler wrap to officially go to Birkenhead with Prince Harry.

This time she wore dark blue suede pumps and long, free waves for a particularly formal feel.

The Duchess’ participation in One Young World, a company designed to empower younger leaders, precedes her introduction to the royal household. She served as a consultant at the 2014 Dublin Summit, where she gave a speech on girls’ rights and gender prejudices, and also attended the 2016 event in Ottawa.