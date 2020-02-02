Meghan Markle: her best friend Jessica Mulroney is swinging!

Advertisement

Faced with criticism from elegant Meghan Markle, her best friend Jessica Mulroney responded! She helps her by posting a message on Insta!

Since Meghan Markle and Harry left the kingdom and England, they have received a lot of criticism. Especially the Duchess of Sussex who was brought to account. So Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney was determined to help her!

Best employees support each other! And Jessica Mulroney understood that! Sure, after all the criticism of Meghan Markle, someone has to help her. So her best friend Jessica takes care of it! The latter posted a message on her Insta account to defend the ex-Duchess!

Advertisement

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auscwitz camp in Poland, Kate Middleton has unveiled. Jessica replied to this advertisement without naming Kate. Netizens reacted violently after understanding that she was judging the Duchess of Cambridge! Jessica seems to criticize the latter for presenting her assistant to her friend Meghan

MEGHAN MARKLE, HIS BEST FRIEND JESSICA MULRONEY CRITICAL!

Jessica then revealed: “The beautiful photographs are quite photographic. Get up to use your good topic platform and share the stories of incredible people who prevent this world from becoming a bigger place. Web customers suspect she is talking about Kate Middleton. You are offended with him for supporting Meghan Markle in a fight that doesn’t affect her!

Jessica Mulroney responded to responses from Kate’s followers. She says she is “outraged”. She added that she “is proud to be a Jewish girl”. Jessica would have criticized Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law by judging the portraits of Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge invited Holocaust survivors to London for two portraits. Followers of the latter are then mad at Meghan and her friend Jessica.