Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were asked to be Oscar hosts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle use 2020 to transition from royal duties and titles to their new lives. After negotiating with the royal family about how things will look for them in the future, Meghan and Harry settle down in Canada in their lives. In addition to everything else that is going on in their busy life, the couple were asked to present at the 92nd Academy Awards tomorrow night, reports Hello !. As much as it would make any royal fan’s heart beat faster, Meghan and Harry declined the request.

Per Hello! Said a source, “They were honored by the request, but declined the invitation.” The publication also added that the couple’s Oscar-winning appearance had been the most prominent appearance since they announced that they would step away from their royal life. Their response makes sense, especially because they – and their future – have been in the spotlight ever since their royal retirement was announced. However, they have not completely hidden themselves. Harry spoke at a JP Morgan event in Miami on Thursday. Meghan also attended the event. E! reported that they had a subtle appearance and quietly left the event.

“They came in through a private entrance. They gave their speech and left before dessert,” said a source. “She introduced him and he spoke.”

There was a lot of curiosity about what the Sussexes would do in their new post-royal life, especially considering that Meghan had an acting career before she married Harry. Last week, Page Six originally published a report that Meghan would occasionally appear on her friend Jessica Mulroney’s new Netflix show about the second wedding, I Do Redo. This report was rejected by royal sources who said it was “categorically wrong”.

