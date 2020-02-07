Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take part in the J.P. Morgan Miami Beach Event

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slowly re-emerge after resigning from the royal family. E! reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their first event together in the United States last night in Miami.

The couple visited 1 hotel in Miami’s South Beach for an “exclusive J.P. Morgan event,” wrote the outlet.

A source told E! that “they came in through a private entrance. They delivered their speech and left for dessert. She introduced him and he spoke. “The security at this event was high, and no photos of Meghan and Harry have been released. The couple had yet to post anything about the engagement on their SussexRoyal Instagram account.

Meghan and Harry have been quietly in Vancouver Island for the past few weeks. When Meghan and Harry announced their intention to resign from the royal family, they said they wanted to split their time between the UK and North America. “We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to honor our commitment to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronage,” they said in their statement. “This geographical balance will allow us to honor our son for the royal tradition he was born into and give our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new nonprofit.”

Reports this week suggest that US residency is part of this plan. People and E! reported that Meghan and Harry are visiting homes in Los Angeles, Meghan’s hometown, for the summer.

“They love to be in Canada, but they also look at houses in LA,” said one person in their circle. “You will probably have houses in both places.”

