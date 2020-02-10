Meghan Markle and Harry were able to award a prize at the 2020 Oscars

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Harry were in Canada not too long ago. The academy made sure they got an award at the Oscars tonight!

Meghan Markle and Harry moved to Canada not too long ago, skipping some of their royal household chores. These are more standard than ever and they almost gave an Oscar tonight!

THE ROYAL COUPLE THAT EVENING AT THE OSCARS?

Meghan Markle and Harry have been talking a lot about her for several weeks. After some criticism, the latter decided to leave England to live in Canada. They also decided to dedicate some of their features to the crown. The couple would like financial independence and complete privacy for their child.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Meghan Markle and Harry are so lively all the time. They go to conferences and continue to be public figures. So, good afternoon! Media, they were contacted with the intention of going to the Oscars that night. The ceremony takes place in a single day from Sunday to Monday in Los Angeles. The academy would have made a very good proposal to the couple and they would have to give value!

Check it out on Instagram

“After many months of thinking and internal discussions, we decided to make a transition these 12 months to develop a progressive new role in this house. We intend to reappear as “senior” members of the royal household and to become financially impartial members. Together with your encouragement, we really feel ready to make this adjustment in recent years. We are now planning to stabilize our time between Britain and North America and to persevere in our commitment to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronage. This geographic stability will allow us to get our son excited about the royal custom he was born into, while we also offer our home to our household to pay attention to the following chapter along with the founding of our new charity. We’ll stay up sooner or later to share the full details of this exciting next step as we work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all related events. Until then, please be satisfied with our thanks for your support. “- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (hyperlink in bio). Picture © PA

An offer shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on January 8, 2020 at 10:33 am PST

MEGHAN MARKLE DENIES THE OSCAR PRICE

In agreement with the media, Meghan Markle and her husband were contacted about the most important Oscar award. Surely they could have received the Greatest Movie Award for this beautiful night. Nevertheless, the two stars have declined the offer and will not travel to Los Angeles this evening. “They were honored by this request, but declined the invitation,” said an offer to the media. Still, it seems unusual for them to have denied such an opportunity!

It seems unusual that Meghan Markle refused to give the Oscars such an important award. The starlet has certainly been known in the world of cinema since she was an actress. Her followers were able to see her in fits on the small display, and she had one of the basic roles in the collection. She grew up in Los Angeles and could have stayed there a few days to visit her household. After all, the Starlet and Harry have shown a nice curiosity in the cinema all the time. And with good reason they had caused a stir with Beyoncé and Jay-Z previewing the Lion King in London …