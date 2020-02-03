Advertisement

Meghan King Edmonds remained dedicated to husband Jim Edmonds after betraying the scandal, but the star, Actual Housewives of Orange County, says the connection still needs to be made.

“I think after such a breach of faith it is so difficult to rebuild from there, especially [with] as many distractions as the wellbeing of our son and two different young children, so well,” Meghan, 35, Bravos “The “Dish Day” earlier this week. “It is actually difficult to concentrate on both of us as a couple.”

Meghan and Jim share three children, Aspen, two and one year old twins Hart and Hayes. In July, Meghan revealed that Hart was identified as “irreversible brain damage”.

Advertisement

One of the many ways in which the couple “continues to work every day”, regardless of the difficulties in life, is to take part in counseling together.

“I think this is practically a date for us because we have to talk about ourselves,” said Meghan. “Now we have to talk about topics that are not included [other topics].”

She continued: “I think it is great to remedy the situation because I think some men don’t like it. After how to deal with small problems [too]. Let’s say I like calendar problems and he makes no attempt to insert problems into the calendar. This will not destroy a marriage or marriage, however small problems [add up], like small friendly deeds. “

The truth star stated that she stands by her decision to stay married to the previous MLB professional participant, believing that “individuals can change.”

“I won’t relieve him of any responsibility or accountability – and if we had only wooed, he might be a long way away,” she said. “However, we have built a life together and there are so many lives that will be affected. I’m fine now and our lives are massively affected, but when we were cut up just for its indiscretion, there are a number of different people who feel just as well. So I owe it not only to myself and the commitment of my marriage to work on it, but also to my children. “

In June, Jim admitted exchanging tons of text messages and photos with a girl named Jennifer McFelia Villegas, who was known as the “baseball madame”.

Jim informed Weekly of the matter at the time: “Unfortunately, I had a mistake in my judgment.”