Meghan King Edmonds celebrates Halloween in the middle of the drama with husband Jim

Meghan King Edmonds sat on a brave – and creepy – face to spend a nice Halloween weekend amid her separation from husband Jim Edmonds.

Former star Actual Housewives of Orange County stepped out with two friends for a celebration less than 24 hours after Jim, 49, applied for a divorce.

“Thanks to my colleagues who brought me out and didn’t want to miss out on missing one of my favorite parties of the year!” Meghan, 35, took a photo of her as a zombie promenade queen in her Instagram stories.

Based on Us Weekly, a delivery mentioned by Jim submitted the filing on Friday after the couple had a lawsuit over the previous MLB participant’s relationship with one of their nannies, Carly Wilson, and cops. Wilson has reportedly denied the allegations on Instagram.

On Monday, Jim also cracked the rumors and said in an Instagram article, “It’s a factor that is being charged for something. It is another factor to be so careless and careless and ruin the lives of harmless young people. Me haven’t slept with our nanny. “

Meghan and Jim share three children: daughter Aspen, two and one-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes.

Jim Edmonds is packing his things. Jim Edmonds / Instagram

On Sunday, Meghan shared pictures of herself with her children at a pumpkin and apple farm in her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Jim posted a photo of himself on Sunday and packed up his things.

“Real life keeps moving. There are no Instagram stories, ”he captioned the picture.

Us Weekly reported that the police were referred to as Jim attempting to maneuver. Meghan was not in the residence at the time, but her mother was there.

“It’s called the police,” an unnamed offer mentioned by Meghan’s mother. “The police confirmed and asked what happened. Jim mentioned that it was his home and he got his clothes when Meghan wasn’t there. “

Meghan and Jim split up just a few months after a public dishonest scandal in which Jim admitted to sending lewd text messages and photos to another lady.

Meghan recently spoke about why she is determined to stay with and work on her marriage. She said, “I owe it to my children.”

She added: “We have built a life together and there are so many lives that can be affected. I feel good now and our lives are massively affected, but if we had to separate due to its indiscretion, there are a number of different people who feel just as effectively affected. “