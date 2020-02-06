Meghan & Harry's daily routine after her royal exit seems so cold

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan take it easy. On January 8, the couple announced their decision to step down as senior executives to begin the next, more private chapter of their lives with Baby Archie, and it seems they haven’t wasted time trying to settle into their new normal. Meghan and Harry’s daily routine after her royal exit is said to be so cold.

Meghan and Harry are currently spending their time in Canada together managing their new “financially independent” life. The two have been spotted hiking with their son and dogs and reportedly enjoying their time off the headlamp.

“This decision [to leave] has taken a long time, and they are relieved that they did,” a source told People. “A weight was taken off her shoulders.” Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily’s request for comment.

Meghan and Harry’s current home base appears to be perfect for them. “They both love to be outside and loved it there,” the source of the people continued, the couple adopted Labrador. “

The source said Meghan and Harry “go for long walks, do yoga, and cook Meghan,” adding that “they are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

Despite her relaxed routine, Meghan and Harry are still working to plan the start of their new charity.

“These plans take a long time, and employees are doing everything they can to prepare them properly and ensure that they meet the couple’s expectations and ambitions,” continued People’s Source. “It’s full throttle for them now. There’s a lot going on in 2020 and it will be really exciting to see.”

It looks like 2020 will be an exciting year for Meghan and Harry fans.