Megan Rapinoe, Gus Kenworthy, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, RuPaul, Gayle King, Lil Nas X, Pussycat-Puppen, Donald Trump and Iowa Caucus: HOT LINKS

AYFKM: Trump thinks Pelosi broke the law when she tore up his speech. “Well, I thought it was terrible when she tore up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You must not. What she did is illegal. She broke the law, ”he said.

NOT A WINNER YET: The Iowa Democratic Party extends the deadline for campaigns asking for repetition or recount. This means that the results from Iowa will only be finally available across the state a full week after the Iowans meeting on February 3.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTING: Five things to see in the main New Hampshire debate

‘FACE YOUR FIERCE’: Abercrombie tries to make up for its body-shaming past with an inclusive advertising campaign. Anchored in a number of ideas, including the increasingly trendy movement “Body Positivity” as well as “Self Empowerment”, “Gender Equality” and “LGBTQ + Equality”, the new campaign has left the days of rock-hard abdominal muscles and a radiant tan with more realistic body types. … The campaign encompasses numerous LGBTQ faces: Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, soccer player Ryan Russell, great model Michael McCauley (below), British rugby player Keegan Hirst, ballet dancer Harper Watters and comedian Andy Lalwani and the transactivists Laith Ashley and Leyna Bloom.

TRUE FAITH: Justin Bieber reveals that he made a deal with God to be sober

“WE THINK OF YOU”: Katy Perry sends a support message to China when the corona virus breaks out

TOO EARLY?: Gayle King is criticized for asking Kobe Bryant’s boyfriend about the rape case

WTF: A judge ruled that the woman who sued the Church of Scientology had to participate in the “religious arbitration”

LATE NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: RuPaul plays dirty charades with Jimmy Fallon

TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul reveals Kate McKinnon her beauty secrets in the SNL preview

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Lil Nas X becomes a rabid vampire in “The Matrix” inspired “Rodeo” video with Nas

SONG OF THE DAY: Pussycat Dolls comeback single “React” is here

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Abigail

FURRY FRIDAY: Giacomino