For a few weeks it will just be “Simply Jack”.

TVLine has completely figured out that Megan Mullally has recently taken a short absence from the ultimate 18-episode season of “Will & Grace,” which resulted in her missing two episodes as Karen. It’s not clear why Mullally is taking the day off, but her little breakup is amid rumors of set friction between her and co-star Debra Messing.

The scuttlebutt started this year when keen-eyed followers noticed that Mullally and Messing were no longer successive on Instagram. And in the following social media posts by “Will & Grace” the two were not often shown together. (It also appears that Mullally has stopped following Sean Hayes, her on-screen buddy mentioned above.)

Eric McCormack – who is a co-star of “Will & Grace” that Mullally is following on Instagram – spoke of a feud this fall and told Weekly that “Individuals used to be … completely overly afraid” of Instagram gate had as inclusive, “The 4 of us come together like a house on the stove, we have at all times.”

Mullally’s two-episode breakdown is just hours earlier than in Will & Grace, the fast-paced season 11, and premieres on NBC. The 2 episodes without Karen are scheduled to air later this season.

An NBC spokesman declined to comment on the story. TVLine also contacted Mullally’s camp to make a comment.