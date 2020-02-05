Meet the unlikely artist behind some of the coolest skateboards on the planet

Advertisement

When I meet Chiharu Sei in a coffee shop in Bushwick, nothing about her clothing indicates that she is one of the most sought after artists in the world. She is covered with designer clothes from head to toe, for starters – Louis Vuitton watch and scarf, matching shoes, YSL bag. The only hint that she is deep in skate culture is the Fucking Awesome T-shirt hidden under her Prada jacket. “It was a gift from Fucking Awesome,” she tells me, casually dropping the name of the skate brand. Fucking Awesome is of course a big problem in his world: it is the bustling skate and clothing label led by Jason Dill, with whom Sei has formed a close and unlikely friendship.

It’s night, but Sei insists on ordering a coffee – she is jet-lagged after an LA trip, after spending the last few days hanging around with Dill and painting his portrait for a new deck. “Jason is like nobody you’ve ever met before,” she says. “He makes such unique expressions, and it makes him all the more satisfying.” She tells me. This was the second time that Sei Dill painted, but that she is completely in this position is still a surprise.

Three years ago, her manager introduced Dill and Sei to the Louis Vuitton store in Soho, New York. At the time, Dill was shopping for his next luxury purchase. Sei worked as a sales assistant, but worked his way up to become a regional artisan – someone who made bespoke paintings on the brand’s hard-wearing luggage. Sei recognized Dill immediately. “I remember seeing him in a lookbook at Supreme and thinking to myself,” That guy has such an interesting style, “she tells me. She decided at the time to sketch a Dill drawing on her phone – and when he entered the store, she had the guts to show him that.

Custom skateboard decks by Chiharu SeiCourtesy of Sarah Jacobs

Dill must have enjoyed what he saw, because a few days after the meeting he set out a task for Sei: he wanted her to design a board for Supreme skater Sean Pablo. A few months later, the sketch of the skater, inspired by Sei on Ex Machina, was printed on decks and sold via Fucking Awesome, an enormous co-sign from an skating world for an artist. The product performed so well that Dill hired her again: first sketch a design for Thrasher Skater of the Year 2018 Tyshawn Jones and then paint a design by Dill himself. “I really like how Chiharu’s art works so well with FA and what we do,” Dill tells me on the phone. “The professional model images she has made for us are absolutely amazing.” Sei describes her work as a bridge between the graphic and the realistic, but the delicacy and complexity of her composition distinguishes her style.

When we meet, I notice that she was lucky enough to have such a big break, but she cuts me off and reminds me of the years of preparation that led her here. Sei does not believe in luck as much as timing. “If you don’t prepare, you will never get it. I think you prepare and then there comes a chance and then it meets in the right place,” she says.