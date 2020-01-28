Advertisement

We had waited a year for the first glimpse of Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie Kapoor, and finally Ekta made sure that the audience caught the first glimpse of her son on the occasion of his first birthday, which was celebrated on January 26th. Ekta posted a super cute video with pictures of her friends and family on her social media and we love everything!

Ekta used her social media and said: "JAI MATA DI Exactly a year ago a new journey started on this day … writing 'Mental Hood' had made me paranoid … being a mother was not easy … a lifelong commitment …. you smiled and I knew that I finally listened !!!! Thank you old digital for giving me this video … sorry maasi @smritiiraniofficial ur stressed, I know … Happpie Bday Ravioli. "(sic)

Watch the adorable video here:

The video begins with the iconic recording of Ravie’s grandfather Jeetendra singing Baar Baar Din Yeh Gaaye from his film Farz, along with the many pictures of Ravie with friends and family. Everything about the video is adorable. The birthday celebrations took place in the city in the presence of the who’s who of Bollywood.

There was another video that gave us an insight into the madness of the birthday party and Kapoor thanked everyone in advance for their wishes.

This was actually a double celebration as Kapoor was also awarded the fourth highest civilian honor in India, the Padma Shri, on January 25th.

Ekta Kapoor has helped present more than 100 characters on Indian television. Her contributions, treading a path with unconventional stories from afar from the nation, were of great importance in the field of art and entertainment. Ekta Kapoor also has the goal of supporting and changing the representation of women in society through her work with content-driven film projects.

