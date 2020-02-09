MEET ALL WINNERS AT THE GRAMMYS 2020

Advertisement

Find out who has received a number of awards at this important musical ceremony.

No doubt the 2020 Grammy Awards were in shock. Among the unimaginable shows and appearances by the celebrities who took part in the event, it was worth remembering that night. If you’ve missed this spectacular award ceremony, we’ll send you the checklist of the winners of the 12-month version of the Recording Academy Awards:

12 Month Album: Billie Eilish – If We All Fall Asleep, Where Are We Going?

Record of the 12 months: Billie Eilish-Dangerous Man

Maximum rap efficiency: DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – Bigger

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Largest Latin Pop album: Alejandro Sanz – #ElDisco

Melody of the 12 months: Billie Eilish

Largest Latin rock, city or various album: Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Highest nation efficiency: Speechless, Dan + Shay

Greatest Comedy Album: Sticks and Stones, Dave Chapelle

The best pop album of the past 12 months: Billie Eilish – If we all fall asleep, is the place we go?

Best pop presentation: Lizzo – Reality Hurts

Biggest dance recording: The Chemical Brothers – preserved to hold on to

The biggest pop vocal album: Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

The best rap album: Tyler, the creator – IGOR

Greatest Dance / Digital Album: The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Greatest rock music: Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Largest music video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic – Outdated City Street

Biggest music film: Beyoncé – Homecoming

Best rock presentation: Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Largest steel presentation: device – 7empest

Best soundtrack: Girl Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Largest rock album: Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Best technology in one album: Finneas O’Connell – If we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Greatest tune for visible media: A star is born – I will never love again

Producer of the year: Finneas

Greatest Various Album: Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Best R&B presentation: Anderson .Paak and Andre 3000 – Come Dwelling