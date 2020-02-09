MEET ALL WINNERS AT THE GRAMMYS 2020

Find out who has received a number of awards at this important musical ceremony.
No doubt the 2020 Grammy Awards were in shock. Among the unimaginable shows and appearances by the celebrities who took part in the event, it was worth remembering that night. If you’ve missed this spectacular award ceremony, we’ll send you the checklist of the winners of the 12-month version of the Recording Academy Awards:
12 Month Album: Billie Eilish – If We All Fall Asleep, Where Are We Going?
Record of the 12 months: Billie Eilish-Dangerous Man
Maximum rap efficiency: DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – Bigger
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Largest Latin Pop album: Alejandro Sanz – #ElDisco
Melody of the 12 months: Billie Eilish
Largest Latin rock, city or various album: Rosalía – El Mal Querer
Highest nation efficiency: Speechless, Dan + Shay
Greatest Comedy Album: Sticks and Stones, Dave Chapelle
The best pop album of the past 12 months: Billie Eilish – If we all fall asleep, is the place we go?
Best pop presentation: Lizzo – Reality Hurts
Biggest dance recording: The Chemical Brothers – preserved to hold on to
The biggest pop vocal album: Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
The best rap album: Tyler, the creator – IGOR
Greatest Dance / Digital Album: The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Greatest rock music: Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Largest music video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic – Outdated City Street
Biggest music film: Beyoncé – Homecoming
Best rock presentation: Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Largest steel presentation: device – 7empest
Best soundtrack: Girl Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Largest rock album: Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
Best technology in one album: Finneas O’Connell – If we all fall asleep, where do we go?
Greatest tune for visible media: A star is born – I will never love again
Producer of the year: Finneas
Greatest Various Album: Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Best R&B presentation: Anderson .Paak and Andre 3000 – Come Dwelling