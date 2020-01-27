Advertisement

The Grammys can be deaf on a lot of things – most things – but the show had at least one good thing last night. The tribute to the star of the late rap hero Nipsey Hussle was a moment of beautifully executed catharsis. Nipsey was murdered last year at the age of 33, and his story has a special resonance in Los Angeles, the city that hosted the awards last night. Before John Legend, DJ Khaled, YG and Kirk Franklin came out to pay their respects, two friends of Nipsey performed a new song in his honor. Today, the studio version of this song is available worldwide.

Meek Mill, a contemporary of Nipsey Hussle, met with new rap star Roddy Ricch, a protégé of Nipsey, to record “Letter To Nipsey”, the song they released last night. There is a long tradition of rap songs dedicated to dead peers, many of which are extremely popular. “Letter To Nipsey” is for sincere intensity rather than pop pop. It’s a worthy entry into this canon.

On the track, Meek is passionate about the loss of his friend: “I’m not going to say that as if I were your main friend / But when we lost you it really hurt me / I was afraid to go out without this flame on me. Roddy Ricch, who isn’t exactly a passionate presence, simply sings raps about his numbness when he hears the news. He also sings the hook. Listen to the track below.

“Letter To Nipsey” is now available on streaming services.

