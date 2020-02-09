Advertisement

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Told CBS presenter Margaret Brennan on Sunday that the media was “in the tank” about the Biden scandal in Ukraine. It came right on the verge of a commercial break when Brennan was forced to add the usual disclaimer in the tank that “nothing” was “justified” about the corruption in Biden. Graham made the obvious point clear: the media are making zero or almost zero efforts to substantiate the biden scandal and then tsk-tsk say that it has not been proven.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We have to end this conversation–

SEN. Graham: Okay.

BRENNAN: Because you mentioned a number of things. So we have to take a short break. However, I would like to say that up to this point As for Joe Biden, nothing has been underpinned in any way regarding corruption. His son served at the table and was paid for it.

GRAHAM: I just think The media are in this tank on this topic –

BRENNAN: No, but–

Graham: It makes my stomach sick.

BRENNAN: You just said–

GRAHAM: We’ll talk about it in a minute.

BRENNAN: Right, but you said it needs to be examined …

GRAHAM: Yes, nobody is investigating it.

BRENNAN: You admit that there is no evidence …

GRAHAM: CBS didn’t send a reporter.

BRENNAN: To Ukraine? Yes, we did it.

Graham: Yes. I don’t think you take it seriously.

BRENNAN: Yeah, so let’s take a break and come back to talk to you about it.

Graham: Good.

BRENNAN: On the other side. So stay with us, all of you.

But when the show returned, Brennan continued her questioning of Graham about Rudy Giuliani and the release of Lieutenant Colonel Vindman. They never returned to the incredibly weak media records of the Bidens investigation.

Senator Graham may have had enough media bias when Brennan asked:

BRENNAN: But when you talk about being asked to do these things in a channel that is open between Rudy Giuliani and the Department of Justice, it sounds very similar in a way A taxpayer-funded Oppo Research operation against Joe Biden. Wasn’t that the very heart of the impeachment probe?

It’s as if she hasn’t heard a word Graham said about how the Obama administration blatantly misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court by launching an investigation by Trump advisor Carter Page based on Democrat-funded Steele -Dossiers prompted. What started was – you guessed it – a tax-funded Oppo research operation against Donald Trump.

Graham promised, “I’m not being played. So we’re going to look at Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s connection with Ukraine. We’re going to ask the State Department why you didn’t do something about that.” Conflict of interest? When John Kerry’s chief of staff was warned of the Hunter Biden-Burisma conflict, what did you do, if anything? It’s all legitimate. “