Media access to the Central Hall of Parliament is being examined, review likely

Written by Pradeep Kaushal

| New Delhi |

Published: February 11, 2020, 4:09:01 a.m.

The joint meeting of the two houses takes place in the central hall. (File)

Lok Sabha spokesman Om Birla is likely to form a committee that will take a fresh look at the coveted Central Hall passes granted to media workers, sources said Monday.

Access to the Central Hall, where members of both chambers of Parliament meet, is currently only granted to over 200 senior journalists who met the criteria set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat – you must have at least 10 years of experience in reporting to Parliament a permanent ID to qualify for entry into the holy places where the constitution was enshrined.

The joint meeting of the two houses also takes place in the central hall. Most days, journalists meet there for informal talks with members of the two chambers to gain insight into topics.

On Monday, Birla reportedly announced a proposal to block media access to the Central Hall of Parliament at a meeting of Lok Sabha’s General Purposes Committee. The spokesman directs the GPC. “Charcha huyi hai (a discussion was held),” it said that a committee would be set up to check the passports in the central hall.

According to sources, Birla told the GPC that he had received complaints that some media workers showed up in the main hall at 10 a.m. and left at 7 p.m. The spokesman was also advised that some journalists were doing non-journalistic work.

The proposal to deny the media access to the Central Hall was not well received by some opposition members and non-NDA parties. The issue, which was not on the GPC’s agenda, came up when the issue was raised in connection with the restoration of Lok Sabha’s press advisory board.

This committee, which includes more than two dozen media representatives nominated by the spokesman, advises the Lok Sabha Secretariat on media reporting and accreditation in the press gallery. The press advisory board was last established in 2016 and his term of office ended on August 1, 2017.

The 45-member GPC includes Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP), TR Baalu, Kanimozhi and A Raja (all DMK), Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor and Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress), Radha Mohan Singh, Jual Oram , Meenakshi Lekhi, PP Chaudhary, Satyapal Singh, Rama Devi, Heena Gavit, Jagdambika Pal and Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP), Bhartruhari Mahtab and Pinaki Misra (BJD), Nama Nageswara Rao (TRS), Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena), Midhun Reddy (YSR Congress) Rajiv Ranjan Lalan (Janata Dal-U), NK Premachandran (RSP) and Supriya Sule (NCP).

