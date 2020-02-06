McFarlane Toys' classic HARLEY QUINN

Advertisement

Photo credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

There have been dozens of Harley Quinn characters since its inception, but this blurs the line between DC Universe Classics and a Batman: The Animated Series style. Although Timm is not technically branded as part of the TAS line in this wave, Timm’s striking lines shine with this figure.

If you look at her story as a gymnast, you might think that there has been a figure that reflects that now. That time has come. It is weighted so that, tied to its base, it even stands on a foot that is arched in an animated manner, which leads to a funny display and enables the heart of the character to be displayed.

Harley is packed with a bang and a hammer and is high on the list of the best of the wave under Nightwing. Your collar is positioned just right so that shoulder movements are not hindered. Her accessories also fit well, but the hammer is the preferred choice if you’re looking for something that doesn’t immediately fall out of your grasp. However, it distributes their weight differently, so you can’t go too crazy as you pose them.

Still one of the best Harley figures ever made.

Rama rating: 9 out of 10