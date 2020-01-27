McFarlane BATMAN HELLBAT action figure

Advertisement

Credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

You could swing this guy and it would be a serious weapon. McFarlane Toys somehow made a name for itself by creating these awkward characters in the 1990s, but there has never been this level of articulation.

Based on Patrick Gleason’s Batman & Robin # 33 Hellbat armor, it was designed as battle armor for a getaway to Apokolips – and every member of the Justice League had their hand in creating the armor, of Superman actually forging metal in the sun, in Cyborg giving voice control of the armor to the nanoparticles.

Although this is an amazing design, it is the first time it has been turned into a figure – and it is quite impressive.

Standing 8 inches tall, the main body has a shiny coat of armor, with the bat symbol and belt being more on the flat mat side. The armbands, gauntlets and toes of the boots, however, have this metallic gradient that brings the whole together.

It is disappointing however, when you realize that the wings are just a flat, boring and flat black. If they had looked shiny or metallic, it would have been perfect. The spiked shoulder pads detach and can be tilted, allowing for more shoulder pose, however.

Hellbat here doesn’t really need the base provided, but it is there if you want a more uniform look to display the collection. The wings easily attach to the back of the Hellbat and can be repositioned just as easily. They unfold and inside so it’s up to you how crazy you want to go with its scale.

«Rama rating: 9 out of 10

