Mayor of Maguindanao shot dead in Manila

Tandem gunmen attacked Talitay Mayor Abdul Wahab Sabal outside the Mannra Hotel in Malate, the police said

Published on February 11, 2020 at 9:43 am

MANILA, Phiippines – Armed motorcyclists killed Talitay City Mayor Maguindanao in the Malate district of Manila on Monday evening February 10th.

The Manila Police District (MPD) said Mayor Abdul Wahab Sabal was in front of the Mannra Hotel on Quirino Avenue in Malate late Monday night when the incident occurred.

In a first report, the investigators said that as soon as Sabal parked his vehicle in front of the hotel he was checking in to, the men “repeatedly shot at the victim” and then fled the scene.

Sabal suffered several gunshot wounds in the body that resulted in his immediate death.

Sabal is one of the alleged drug personalities in President Rodrigo Duterte’s first so-called list of narcotics, published in August 2016. At that time he was Vice Mayor of Talitay.

The MPD is still investigating the motive for the murder. – Rappler.com