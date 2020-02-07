Mayfair defeats rival La Mirada again; Teams watch upcoming CIF SS boys' basketball playoffs - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Josh Christopher # 13 from Mayfair scores on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Lakewood ahead of Jalen Rutledge # 25 from La Mirada and Jaden Rodriguez # 24 (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

La Miradas George Ochoa # 23 will drive around Mayfairs Rodney Guillory # 15 in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

La Miradas Jalen Reyes # 10 will have the ball in Lakewood on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Jaden Rodriguez # 24 of La Mirada after a theft in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Standing with his trainer Tony Davis, right, Josh Christopher of Mayfair stands in his McDonalds All-American Jersey after being presented to him on Friday February 7, 2020 in Lakewood. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



Josh Christopher # 13 of Mayfair talks to his coach Tony Davis during a break in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Josh Christopher (# 13) of Mayfair with La Mirada fans after sinking a 3-pointer in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020 (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

La Miradas Jaden Rodriguez # 24 drops the ball on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the baseline in Lakewood. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Mayfair’s DJ Brown # 20 celebrates a 3-pointer in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Josh Christopher # 13 of Mayfair will fire in Lakewood on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



Josh Christopher # 13 of Mayfair is preparing for a free throw in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Jaden Rodriguez # 24 of La Mirada is blocked by Josh Christopher # 13 of Mayfair in Lakewood on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

George Ochoa # 23 of La Mirada overtakes the place after sales in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

La Mirada’s head coach Randy Oronoz argues with a referee in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Mayfair’s Dior Johnson # 3 missed a layup in Lakewood on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)



Mayfair’s Ryan Bowers # 10 will be fouled under the basket in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Dior Johnson # 3 of Mayfair was fouled on Friday, February 7, 2020, during an upgrade in Lakewood. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Josh Christopher (left) of Mayfair and Elijah Shahid congratulate each other after a basket in Lakewood on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Josh Christopher # 13 of Mayfair during a layup in Lakewood on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

LAKEWOOD – The Mayfair basketball team needed everything to defeat rival La Mirada in a January 30 game at Whittier College.

It wasn’t easy for the Monsoons on Friday either, but after dropping into the fourth quarter with an eleven point lead, they had a 66-53 win that limited the Matadores to 20 points in the second half.

The win secured Mayfair the overall victory in the Suburban League (16: 11: 6: 0), winning the first game between the teams 61: 54, in which La Mirada striker George Ochoa defeated 4: 23 ,

Ochoa scored 23 points on Friday and led the matadores. La Mirada ended the regular season 16-12 with 4-2 in the league.

Both teams will find out who they will play against in upcoming Southern Section playoffs when the pairings are announced on Sunday. La Mirada will be in Division 2A and Mayfair will likely be in Division 1 as it has not been on the Open Division watchlist for the past two weeks.

The monsoons led 23-20 after a quarter and 38-33 at halftime. La Mirada was still around and was only 44:40 in third place. But Mayfair prevailed 22:13 against the Matadores.

Since the teams are the league’s creams, it was a good opportunity for both to play tough and competitive games towards the end of the season.

La Mirada trainer Randy Oronoz is convinced of this. For this reason, he has scheduled nonleague games against the schools in Southern Section Division 1, Canyon (Anaheim), St. Anthony and Damien and City Section Division 1, King / Drew.

“It was all away games too,” Oronoz said. “We understand that if we want to be special this year, some of these people have to grow up and have a tough, difficult schedule.

“And hopefully this will pay off next week (in the playoffs) …”

Oronoz was amazed at the Friday atmosphere, which included some disgruntled people who were not allowed in due to the overcrowding in the gym.

“Yes, there were a few hundred people, I think pretty angry that they couldn’t get in,” said Oronoz. “Every time you play someone as talented as Josh (Christopher), you expect a good environment, and you add that it’s a rivalry game. I’m just glad my boys started. “

Oronoz praised Ochoa’s performance, playing at Mayfair’s first encounter a week after his foul.

“And Ochoa had a really spectacular game in front of a crowded house,” he said. “He’s really grown up for us.”

Christopher, a 6-foot-5 senior guard who is highly recruited, scored 30 points on Friday. Sophomore guard Dior Johnson had 21 points.

Mayfair coach Tony Davis agreed that it was good to play two difficult games against La Mirada. However, he pointed out his team’s general schedule, which should help his team in the higher league.

“I also think about our overall schedule and all the teams that we played,” he said, “from all the way back east or south to the showcases that we played here. I think it was on us prepared the playoffs for Division 1. “