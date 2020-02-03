Mayans M.C. Cast and Creator warn of Actually Bloody Season 2, pointing to other potential sons of anarchy

Advertisement

You May Not Want To Be Emotional With Mayans M.C. Sign when the FX drama returns. With that in mind, season two is likely to be a very bumpy trip for almost anyone riding a bike.

During a visit to TVLine’s Comedian-Con interview suite, Maya’s showrunner Elgin James warned that the second season “will be really bloody”, especially now that EZ Reyes believes he knows who killed his mother. (If your memory was refreshing, the season one finale revealed that Joyful Lowman – a SAMCRO member of Sons of Anarchy – could be the person who killed EZ’s mother, although this has not been fully confirmed.)

“People have to pay for what they did,” said James. “Some characters that we love very much” are likely to be among these main penalties. Edward James Olmos, who performs EZ’s father, repeated this menacing feeling, teasing that “retribution will be tedious and the individual must be prepared for it.”

However, EZ may have other problems with his thoughts during the second year than the persecution of his mother’s murderer. Per J.D. Pardo, who portrays the conflicting protagonist, “The Mayans are at full throttle … and what is breathtaking for EZ is how quickly he can cope with it” after he has formally become a member.

He will also deal with persistent emotions for high school Emily (“He is her pillar and has been around for years”, co-star Sarah Bolger is famous), in addition to ongoing stress with Brother Angel, who was not enthusiastic for him EZ has decided to stay with the membership if you have a chance to lose it.

“I don’t know how (Angel) deals with it,” Clayton Cardenas said of the sibling’s dynamics. “In retrospect, he just wished his brother was who he was supposed to be – this golden boy.”

Mayans M.C. will return to FX on Tuesday September 3rd at 10 / 9c. Take a look at our interview with the blacksmith and showrunner above and write a comment along with your hopes for the brand new season.