Max Muncy agrees to a lucrative contract extension with Dodgers - Whittier Daily News

LOS ANGELES – Max Muncy, who was out of baseball three years ago, has agreed to a three-year contract extension that could bring him up to $ 39 million over the next four years.

Muncy and the Dodgers agreed on the contract Thursday to avoid a salary arbitration hearing. The deal guarantees Muncy $ 26 million over the next three years – a $ 1 million salary in 2020 with a $ 4.5 million signing bonus, followed by $ 7.5 million salaries in 2021 and $ 11.5 million in 2022. The contract includes a $ 13 million team option for 2023, a $ 1.5 million buyout. Muncy would be a free agency in 2023.

Muncy, 29, was released from Oakland A’s at the end of spring training and signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in late April. After a year at Triple-A, Muncy was on the Dodgers list in early 2018 and has emerged as one of the most productive hitters in the National League in the past two years.

Muncy was an all-star in 2019 and had 35 consecutive Homer seasons. In two years with the Dodgers, Muncy has hit .256 with a .866 OPS, 177 RBI and 176 runs.

Last season Muncy took second place after National League MVP Cody Bellinger in the Dodgers (.374), OPS (.889), OPS-plus (133), runs (101) and RBI (98).

After earning $ 575,000 last season, Muncy was aiming to raise to $ 4,675 million while the Dodgers countered $ 4 million.

The Dodgers still have three unsigned umpires – Pedro Baez, Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson, whose case is compounded by his upcoming dealings with the Angels.