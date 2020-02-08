Matthews attacks the bad guys of Bernie's beloved socialism (this really happened)

Advertisement

During Friday night’s coverage of MSNBC, hardball presenter Chris Matthews behaved like an obsession, telling everyone about the deadly dangers of communism and socialism, how worries during the Cold War were real and what Bernie Sanders might not be looking at America simply become a socialist country based on the Danish model.

Something was going on early on the show when he praised Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for it “Courage to speak on the subject of this campaign” Which “Is the word socialism?” how “some people” and “Youngsters like it” but socialism was not exactly what they think.

“(T) hose from us, like me, who grew up – who grew up in the Cold War and saw some aspects of it after visiting places like Vietnam, seeing countries like Cuba, being there and seeing what socialism is like. I do not like it. OK? Not only is it not free. It’s not a damn job. It just doesn’t work. ” he added.

Matthews had to sit back when The Last Word’s self-described socialist Lawrence O’Donnell sang the praises of socialism because (allegedly) “Only place” was without Korea and capitalism “Every other place is a mixed economy.” O’Donnell added this “The word doesn’t scare people like it did in the 1950s and 1960s.”

New MSNBC live presenter Alicia Menendez was the only panelist who ever got lost in Matthew’s direction and questioned whether a Sanders nomination would be possible “Be scary for Venezuelans and Cubans in Florida.”

But at 11:08 p.m. in the east, Matthews had had enough and began his turn with basic reality “That the Democratic Party has to find out its ideology” and a brief history of early 20th century British politics.

Matthews, who still detests Trump, made this astonishing statement about where his vote would go if Sanders sealed the nomination: “Many of us will sort it out when the Democratic Party leads a socialist candidate.”

Matthews listed previous American welfare programs and then formulated his own thoughts on socialism, including fears “Execution” in New York’s Central Park, though “The Reds had won the Cold War.” This caused Hayes and Joy Reid to subdue and defend Sanders (click “Expand”):

MATTHEWS: If they go back to the early 1950s, I have an attitude towards them. I remember the Cold War. I have an attitude towards Castro. I think if Castro and the – and the Reds won the Cold War, there would have been executions in Central Park, and I might have got one of them executed, and certain other people would have been there cheering, okay? So I have a problem with people who took the other side. I don’t know who Bernie is supporting these years. I don’t know what he means by socialism. Denmark is for a week. We will be like Denmark. Okay, that’s harmless. This is a society – it is basically a capitalist country with many good social assistance programs. Denmark is harmless.

HAYES: It’s pretty clear in the Demark category.

MATTHEWS: Is he?

Hayes: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Are you sure? How do you know who – did he tell you that?

HAYES: Well, that’s what he says and what his agenda demands, right? He doesn’t call – I mean –

MATTHEWS: Yes, yes, yes. Let’s see. Let’s find out.

JOY REID: But we haven’t seen a campaign using a video praising the other version, Castro.

Hayes: Right. Well that’s –

REID: When it is used. We have not seen how this works.

HAYES: – It’s a question of how – how it feels – what effect it has.

At this point, it is worth taking a break to find out that Reid lied. In videos Posted Over the years, Sanders has repeatedly praised all facets of socialism from our friends Reagan Battalion.

In a video Sanders stated he was “Impressed” and “Very excited when Fidel Castro accomplished the revolution in Cuba.” Not only that, but Sanders claimed that John F. Kennedy made him condemn the spread of communism in Cuba “Almost … puke.”

The Reagan Battalion also brought Sanders to light accuse the United States for the Cold War, saying he was “very impressive” by “Effective” Soviet transport system and bubbly that he found the Sandinista “very polite” and “Impressed” (But wrongly slandered by the press).

In a broader sense, Sanders argues in the 1980s, this was supposed to exist to solve inequality “Public ownership of important parts of the economy.”

So when Matthews said at the end of his time that Sanders should be asked “What do you think about Castro?” and “Fidelismo” because Castro “Started to Shoot Each of His Enemies” One can say with certainty that we already have the answer.

When Hayes saw Matthews get off the pack, he cut him off and asked him to “Keep these thoughts on the Cubans” and “The Cuban Revolution” because it was time to interview Andrew Yang from the Spin Room after the debate.

Click “Expand” to view the relevant record of MSNBC’s “All In” on February 7th.

MSNBCs All In: 2020 New Hampshire Debate Special

February 7, 2020

10:41 p.m. Eastern

