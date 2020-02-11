Matthew Tkachuk's newest in-between goal is a reminder of the indisputable stardom of Flames winger

Advertisement

Matthew Tkachuk again shone Monday evening with a shimmy between his legs in the third period against the Sharks, a goal that essentially ended all hope for a comeback in the late game for the home team.

Extending the lead of the Flames to 5-2 (before the final 6-2 final score) showed Tkachuk again why he is considered one of the rising stars in the NHL. With just under a minute of power play, the 22-year-old winger found the dead ice after a missed pass broke the game. With his head up and eyes facing the puck, Noah Hanafin hit Tkachuk with a blow to the right of Aaron Dell’s goalkeeper’s cage in San Jose.

With a fall from the shoulder, Tkachuk persuaded Dell to move before the boy pulled the puck between his legs and threw it over the keeper, off the crossbar and into the net.

Tkachuk’s excellent hockey started long before he was drafted sixth by Calgary in 2016. Matthew and his brother Brady grew up on the ice in St. Louis, where their father Keith played nine seasons for the Blues. Both boys made their first NHL All-Star Game this season.

When Matthew appeared on the scene as a rookie in the 2016-17 season, many were intrigued by what he could do. Forty-eight points (13 goals, 35 assists) as rookie wasn’t a bad start, and he followed that with a season of 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in eight fewer games (68) in year 2.

It was Tkachuk’s third season last season, when he exploded with 77 points (34 goals, 43 assists) and missed only two games. In a five-game play-off series against the Avalanche in which the Flames were upset, Tkachuk added three points to two goals and an assist.

Tkachuk is 65 points this season and the Flames do not have the best seed in the Western Conference like last year, indicating an apparent drop-off. But when a player like Tkachuk breaks the competition in the same way, teams take notes and adjust their approach to stop him. Zack Kassian is the proof.

Yes, the Oilers attackers only excepted the young Flame after Tkachuk delivered two powerful controls to their meeting on December 27. But much of the aftermath of that conflict and the build-up of their January 29 rematch focused on the fact that Tkachuk is no longer a new kid in the league, and that he had to answer the bell if he plans to be so stubborn play.

Tkachuk answered the bell by taking a fair fight with the Oilers enforcer during that rematch. He did this when Edmonton fans in the stands put on Tkachuk turtle shirts and poked fun (and shame) in the Flames winger for refusing to fight Kassian in their earlier encounter.

The impact of Tkachuk on the Calgary team is clear on the score sheet, even with the extra attention of opposing teams. He is only 12 points off what he could do last year when no one knew how to defend him. He can still make games like he did on Monday evening.

And Tkachuk does it in more than one way. On October 31, he scored a beater between the legs in overtime against the Predators – from the rebound he pushed his stick between his skates and lifted the puck to light the lamp while the clock was running.

It was responsible for the second point in the rankings and its place as a star in the NHL.

