Matthew Perry joins Instagram

The one where Chandler gets over 4 million followers in one day

Published on February 11, 2020 at 12:17 pm

MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it, Friends’ actor Matthew Perry ended up on Instagram on February 6th.

His first post was a video of himself as Chandler Bing, a friend who performed Chandler’s embarrassing dance. In the headline, he wrote: “I’m so excited to finally be on Instagram. Here we go…”

So far, Matthew has written two other posts, a selfie with a statuette that looks like an alien, and a photo of him laughing with former US President Barack Obama.

With Matthew on Instagram, all six leading actors are now on Instagram, and Jennifer Aniston breaks the internet with a photo of the gang when she joins the social media platform in October 2019.

Jennifer and her other co-star Lisa Kudrow greeted Matthew on the platform with photos and captions that reference the show.

Friends, which told the story of a group of 6 young adults in New York City, ran from 1994 to 2004 and is considered by many to be one of the most memorable television shows in recent history.

The show has remained popular over a decade after it ended, and fans continue to demand a reunion movie or series. In November 2019, it was reported that the main stars are in talks for an “un-scripted reunion special”, although this was anything but an agreement.

Regardless of whether this is the case or not, the actors are known to have remained friends over the years and have reunited several times at television events and interviews, even in 2016 when they celebrated the 12th anniversary of the Friends final. – Rappler.com