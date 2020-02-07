Matt Riddle jokes about the backstage heat against challenging WWE superstars

Advertisement

Goldberg will be on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week. We’ll find out who comes next, but it probably won’t be Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro is having a bit of trouble with Vince McMahon right now. Brock Lesnar didn’t appreciate that Riddle tagged and called him on Twitter.

Goldberg is another man Matt Riddle shot at. When Riddle saw WWE On FOX tweeting about Goldberg, he couldn’t help but comment.

I won’t do what sources say I shouldn’t. Or am I? What do sources say?

This is a very interesting comment for Riddle. We’ll have to see if he learns his lesson at some point. He did not mark Goldberg, but drove dangerously close to this line.

