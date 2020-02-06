MATT MURDOCK returns to the DAREDEVIL costume in May

Advertisement

Chip Zdarsky started his run on DAREDEVIL last year with Matt Murdock putting on the suit and his superhero Alter Ego after a tragedy. This May, Matt will appear again in his iconic costume when an outlaw hell kitchen needs his help like never before in the new story sheet “Truth / Dare”.

Zdarsky’s refreshing interpretations of the classic Daredevil elements and characters have made DAREDEVIL one of the most famous comic hits today! And after a three-part story with guest artist Jorge Fornés, DAREDEVIL # 21 by May Zdarsky will reunite with comic superstar Marco Checchetto. Don’t miss the new chapter of the book that Comicbook.com calls this May “A Greatly Complex Superhero Comic … One of the Best Superhero Comics to Find”!