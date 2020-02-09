Matt Jackson says being the Elite is AEW's “black sheep”

Advertisement

AEW has a lot of stories, but they can’t fit everything on Dynamite. Sometimes her wildest storylines take place in Being The Elite.

During a recent Instagram question and answer, Matt Jackson was asked if there are any plans to include Being The Elite clips in AEW Dynamite. It doesn’t sound like it is on the cards, but he agrees to have a free space for expression to try new things.

“I agree that BTE is the black sheep of a company I help manage. It’s my favorite place with no limits to express myself without risk. Are you afraid to try something new, fresh or crazy? Try it here first. ”

Some fans have criticized Being The Elite for making stories different from those about dynamite. You add a new context layer that can eventually surface in TNT. This can be seen in the Hangman Page alcohol problem mentioned earlier this week regarding dynamites, but for some time now the focus has been on BTE.

We’ll have to see How Being The Elite and Dynamite evolve separately, but it certainly offers The Elite many opportunities to express their creativity.