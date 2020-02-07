Matt Hardy teases ideas that he can hardly wait to share

Advertisement

Matt Hardy could only have weeks in his WWE contract. It seems that he is preparing for his next steps. He also can’t wait to share what he has in store.

Hardy tweeted about his longevity in the pro wrestling business. He is confident that some exciting things will come to him. He also understands that evolution is essential to being successful in pro-wrestling.

I feel happy to be one of those who understand the variation and constantly evolving consumers of pro-wrestling. I will be blessed with great longevity in this great industry. I have ideas and philosophies that I can’t wait to share with the world. In due course I will.

We have to see what’s next for Hardy. If his wife Reby’s recent tweet is a clue to things, it is likely that Vince McMahon has repeatedly puzzled Matt’s ideas. We’ll probably see what Matt Hardy is up to soon enough.

– Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 7, 2020