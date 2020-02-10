Matt Hardy talks to WWE about new contract

Advertisement

Matt Hardy’s WWE contract expires very soon. He may be on his way out of the company, but WWE doesn’t want anyone to leave.

PW Insider reports that Matt Hardy is continuing talks with WWE about a new contract. It expires on March 1st. At this point, its status has not changed. So he didn’t sign anything.

Reby Hardy commented on a meme about Vince McMahon that turned Matt Hardy’s ideas upside down. This could be a very interesting time for Matt Hardy as he has more than he wants to show the world.

