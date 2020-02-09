Matt Hardy says he would want EC3 on his squad

Advertisement

Matt Hardy may be leaving the WWE very soon. We have to see where it lands, but Hardy promises big things.

Hardy also did some great things with EC3 in impact wrestling. He knows how WWE treats him. Vince McMahon doesn’t like EC3, but Chris Jericho.

Matt Hardy obviously also likes EC3. Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 tweeted: “Pro wrestling is about finding the right roles for people. (EC3) wears well. Even if he’s not * great * in the ring, he has undeniable charisma and talent and could be a win for any company in the right role. “

Hardy replied that Alba’s assessment was correct. He continued that he wanted EC3 on every roster.

100% accurate, Jon.

I’m a fan of @ therealec3. I understand that some fans love and prefer performers who offer first-class in-ring work above all. The entertainment / character stuff is also crucial. EC3 is great when it uses its strengths. I want to have him on my list.

Hardy could be on the way out of the WWE. We’re not sure of EC3’s current contract status, but no one would blame him if he didn’t sign anything new at this point in his career.

– Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 8, 2020