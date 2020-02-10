Matt Hardy says goodbye after WWE RAW
Matt Hardy came out this week to talk to Randy Orton. The intent behind Hardy’s appearance was to outperform Orton against Edge at WrestleMania, but it could have been a way to say goodbye.

Matt Hardy took a Conchairto from Randy Orton. Many fans seemed to use this to advertise Hardy on television. That could be the case.

Hardy tweeted this week during Raw: “GOODBYE”. He also added a link to Free The Delete Episode 9. This could be the last time fans saw Matt Hardy on Raw for a very long time.

We previously reported that Matt Hardy was still talking to WWE about a new deal. He had to sign something else. After the sound of things, he might have decided to go on.

