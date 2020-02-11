Matt Hardy drops Big AEW Tease in latest video

Advertisement

Matt Hardy showed up at WWE RAW this week. It didn’t end well for him and it is now reported that he was copied from television with a conchairto by Randy Orton.

During the last episode of Free The Delete, Matt Hardy was in a forest with Vanguard 1. It sounded like Matt Hardy said several times that he was the sublime before finally saying he was exhausted. The voice he used was also very familiar and resembled the voice the sublime used in the Dark Order videos.

This was a very interesting video from Matt Hardy. At the very end he picked up the phone and called someone. We don’t know who he wanted to talk to, but Hardy asked “Is he there?” Just before the video ended.

Maybe we’ll find out soon who Matt Hardy called.

